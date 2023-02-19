Spain’s Jon Rahm close to taking number one ranking with lead in California

Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm picked up six birdies without a dropped shot to sit three shots clear at 15 under headed into Sunday’s final round in California.

A win at The Riviera Country Club would see the Spaniard eclipse Scottie Scheffler for the world number one ranking.

Birdie on 18 for the leader.@JonRahmPGA rolls it in and takes a 3-shot lead into Sunday @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/Vf5FzgwJ8n — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 19, 2023

The American overtook Rory McIlroy for the top spot with victory at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

McIlroy fell out of contention on Saturday with a two-over 73.

Chasing Rahm is the overnight leader Max Homa, who was left to rue two late bogeys en route to carding a two-under 69.

The American duo of Keith Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay could also still threaten, opening their final rounds four and five shots back respectively.