England secure semi-final spot at Women’s T20 World Cup after West Indies win

Heather Knight's England are into the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s passage to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup is now guaranteed after the West Indies edged out Pakistan by just three runs in an exciting ending at Paarl.

Heather Knight’s side made it three wins from as many matches in South Africa after an 11-run triumph over India on Saturday, taking a massive stride towards topping their group.

They are now assured of at least a top-two spot after Pakistan failed to overhaul the Windies’ 116 for six, finishing on 113 for five after a leg bye from the final delivery when a six was needed for a win.

A place in the #T20WorldCup semi-finals confirmed ? West Indies victory over Pakistan sees us book our semi-final spot! pic.twitter.com/gJAUDsTLlw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 19, 2023

Pakistan now need to beat England in both sides’ final group game on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.