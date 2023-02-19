Cameron Norrie beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in Argentina Open final

Argentina Tennis ATP

British number one Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Argentina Open.

Second seed Norrie, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, had been seeking a fifth ATP Tour singles title at the clay-court event in Buenos Aires.

But Alcaraz, returning after being sidelined since November with abdominal and leg injuries, proved too strong, the 19-year-old US Open champion triumphing 6-3 7-5 in just over an hour-and-a-half.

The match went with serve up to 3-3 before world number two Alcaraz broke Norrie twice in succession to secure the opening set.

Norrie, 27, was also broken in his first service game of the second set en route to going 3-0 down, and although he subsequently broke back at 5-3 and drew things level, it was Alcaraz who then battled through and clinched the win with a further break.

The Spaniard said in quotes on atptour.com: “I felt very comfortable playing the final.