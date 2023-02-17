Notification Settings

Man, 35, admits assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during derby

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ramsdale was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaks to the assistant referee after an attempt by a fan to kick him (Nick Potts/PA)
A 35-year-old man has admitted assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the North London derby.

Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match on January 15.

Joseph Watts pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court to assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

Aaron Ramsdale was kicked in the back during the north London derby (Mike Egerton/PA)

He also threw four coins towards the pitch.

Watts, of Dalston in Hackney, east London, appeared in person to confirm his name, age and address before entering the pleas.

