Football rumours: Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father opens PSG talks

Sources deny any chance for Ángel Di Maria to join Galatasaray in the final days of the Turkish transfer window ⛔️???? #transfers

Di Maria’s expected to complete the season as Juventus player — there’s no change or update despite rumours circulating in the last hours. pic.twitter.com/W2vcnmLovv

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2023