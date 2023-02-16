Notification Settings

Football rumours: Aston Villa could sell Emiliano Martinez to fund rebuild

Published: Last Updated:

Plus, Joao Cancelo dismisses talk that a rift with Pep Guardiola led him to leave Manchester City on loan.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates
What the papers say

The Mail reports Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The paper notes the 30-year-old Argentina international is in his prime and could be moved on to fund Unai Emery’s rebuild.

Joao Cancelo has dismissed talk he fell out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola prior to his loan to Bayern Munich as a “complete lie”. The Portugal international, 28, told Mundo Deportivo that he left the Etihad because he wanted more time on the pitch, according to the Mirror.

Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong playing for Netherlands (David Davies/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened the door to another Frenkie de Jong transfer bid. A deal to bring the Barcelona to Old Trafford collapsed last year when De Jong refused to move until backdated wages were paid. Now The Sun says the Holland international, 25, could be targeted again by his former Ajax boss.

The Mirror cites Correio da Manha as reporting Liverpool recently sent a scout to watch Sporting Lisbon centre-half Goncalo Inacio, 21, who has enjoyed a rapid rise in Portugal.

Players to watch

Neymar: Le Parisien reports Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Paris St Germain’s president in Paris about a potential summer transfer for the 31-year-old forward.

Martin Zubimendi: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked his club to sign the Spanish mifielder, 24, from Real Sociedad, according to Sport.

