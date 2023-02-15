Nothing will stop Lewis Hamilton speaking out on major topics

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is set for a collision course with the FIA after telling Formula One’s governing body that he will not be silenced.

The FIA has recently updated its rules to prevent drivers from making “political, religious or personal” remarks without prior approval.

Their controversial clampdown comes after drivers – including seven-time world champion Hamilton and the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel – have spoken out on issues such as racism, diversity and the environment in recent seasons.

However, the sporting federation, and its under-fire president Mohammed ben Sulayem, has attracted a backlash for the new law, with a growing number of the grid venting their frustrations.

Earlier this week, McLaren’s Lando Norris called for a U-turn and said F1 drivers should not be treated like school children.

Asked about the FIA’s move to effectively gag the drivers, Hamilton, 38, said: “It doesn’t surprise me.

“But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are.

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me.”

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on a number of topics in recent seasons (David Davies/PA)

Amid ongoing tensions between Formula One and the FIA, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently said he “will never put a gag on anyone”. He also said he expected the FIA to clarify its position.

As it stands, Hamilton, who last season clashed with Ben Sulayem over the wearing of jewellery in the cockpit, would face a sanction from the FIA if he opposes its contentious rule.

“It would be silly to say that I would want to take penalty points for speaking out on things,” added the Mercedes driver at the team’s Silverstone launch.

“But I am still going to be speaking my mind. We have this platform and there are still a lot of things that we need to tackle.