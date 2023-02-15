Eveliina Summanen charged with deceiving official over Ella Toone’s red card

Tottenham’s Eveliina Summanen has been charged with "the successful deception of a match official"

Tottenham midfielder Eveliina Summanen has been charged with deceiving a match official after Manchester United’s Ella Toone had her dismissal for violent conduct overturned.

The 24-year-old Finland international was accused of simulation during the incident which saw Toone sent off in the closing stages of her side’s 2-1 victory over Spurs, which saw them return to the top of the Women’s Super League table on Sunday.

England midfielder Toone’s red card was rescinded on Wednesday and later the Football Association confirmed Summanen had been charged.

A spokesperson said: “Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Eveliina Summanen has been charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ following their WSL match against Manchester United Women on Sunday 12 February.

“It’s alleged that the midfielder committed a clear act of simulation during the 80th minute, which led to an opponent being sent off, and therefore her behaviour amounts to improper conduct.”

Despite Toone’s premature exit, Leah Galton’s second-half strike and Molly Bartrip’s own goal secured a priceless victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but manager Marc Skinner was disappointed with Summanen’s reaction.

“Maybe play-acting is a tough word, but actually the reality is there is no need to roll around holding your face, right? There is no need,” he said post-match.

Ella Toone, left, was sent off against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“You want to see passion for your club. Yes, it is a foul and probably a yellow card with the tackle from Tooney but there is a tangle of legs. Maybe there is a little bit of frustration and we have to be accountable for our actions.

“We’ll assess that within and deal with it internally but you just don’t need to roll around holding your face. That is the part I don’t want to come into our game because it is a clear push on the shoulder and maybe more frustration.”