Football rumours: Atletico Madrid considering move for Christian Pulisic

What the papers say

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. The Daily Mail, citing Football Espana, says the 24-year-old fits the needs of the Spanish club. The American joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 but has struggled for consistency, and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Paris St Germain are preparing for both Lionel Messi and Neymar to leave the club. The Daily Mirror, via Foot Mercato, reports the two forwards are both seeking exits from the Parc des Princes. Messi is in the final months of his two-year deal at the club, while Neymar is under contract until 2025.

Leeds are likely to appoint a short-term manager to get them to the end of the season following a failed attempt to lure Andoni Iraola away from Rayo Vallecano, according to the Guardian.

Players to watch

Joao Felix in action on loan for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Felix: Relevo says Atletico Madrid could be willing to sell the 23-year-old forward to Chelsea for around £88.3million.