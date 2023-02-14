EFL won’t approve Sheffield United takeover until ‘additional queries’ answered

Bramall Lane

Dozy Mmobuosi has been told his proposed takeover of Sheffield United will not be rubberstamped until he replies to questions from the Football League.

The Nigerian founder and group chief executive officer of IT service management company Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile, was reported to be close to buying the club from Prince Abdullah.

Mmobuosi spoke about the topic to former Manchester United and England Rio Ferdinand on his Five channel on YouTube but the EFL says it is waiting for answers to “a number of additional queries”.

An EFL statement read: “The EFL notes the comments from Dozy Mmobuosi in respect of a proposed change of control at Sheffield United.

“Whilst the league is in receipt of the share purchase agreement and owners and directors’ test declaration, alongside some evidence of source and sufficiency of funding, it has previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the club.

“The EFL has been awaiting a response on those queries for some time and until the league is satisfied that the requirements of its regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the club.”

United are chasing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, sitting second in the table, despite being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL last month after defaulting on a payment to another club.

“Sheffield United was opportunistic, I felt the opportunity and grabbed it,” Mmobuosi said last week. “I felt the energy in the city and the history the club has, it’s a no-brainer.

“I met with Prince Abdullah and we started talking. Unfortunately, I can’t say anything because I have agreed there will be a joint statement when it’s time. Fingers crossed when this deal is done we’re going to make a comment.