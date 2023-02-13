Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur suffers season-ending knee injury

We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff.

We're all behind you, Rodrigo ? pic.twitter.com/Jfk6oUScHm

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023