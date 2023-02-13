The form of the English teams’ opponents as European action returns this week

Jude Bellingham (centre) in action for Borussia Dortmund

European competition returns this week with Tottenham travelling to AC Milan and Chelsea heading to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

There is also the small matter of a Europa League showdown between Manchester United and Barcelona.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the form of the English teams’ opponents.

AC Milan

The seven-time European champions have endured a torrid start to the year and were without a win in seven matches until they picked up a much-needed victory over Torino on Friday, thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud. Tuesday’s meeting with Tottenham is the club’s first Champions League knock-out tie since they were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 in 2014.

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has returned to football after cancer treatment (Martin Meissner/AP)

Dortmund are a daunting prospect for stuttering Chelsea with six wins from six matches since the season resumed after the World Cup. They lie third in the Bundesliga, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich. England star Jude Bellingham is in scintillating form and the club also provide one of the feelgood stories of the season in the comeback of Sebastien Haller, who scored in the recent 5-1 win over Freiburg on his return from cancer treatment.

Barcelona