Ireland face anxious wait to determine extent of Tadhg Beirne’s leg injury

Published:

The 31-year-old has started his country’s last 14 Tests.

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne was injured against France

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne is seeing a specialist to determine the extent of the leg injury he suffered during Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations win over France.

British and Irish Lion Beirne departed the Aviva Stadium on crutches after being forced off early in the second half of his country’s 32-19 victory.

Head coach Andy Farrell said following the game that the issue “did not look great” for the Munster man, who has started his country’s last 14 Tests.

Title-chasing Ireland, who top the championship table after two rounds, have retained a 25-man squad for this week’s two-day training camp ahead of the first weekend break in the tournament.

Captain Johnny Sexton is managing a groin injury sustained against Les Bleus, while hooker Rob Herring is undergoing return to play protocols after suffering a head injury from a high tackle which has led to French prop Uini Atonio being cited.

Herring was deputising for Dan Sheehan, who is continuing his recovery from a hamstring problem under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are also undergoing rehabilitation from their respective injuries.

Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale are among the 12 players released to play for their provinces.

