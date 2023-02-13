Alfred Schreuder no longer in frame for Leeds job as managerial hunt goes on

Former Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder was at Elland Road on Sunday

Leeds will not be appointing Alfred Schreuder as their new manager, the PA news agency understands.

Former Ajax boss Schreuder emerged as favourite to replace Jesse Marsch after watching Leeds’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

But the 50-year-old Dutchman is no longer a candidate for the role and the Premier League club, who have met with several setbacks in their manager hunt, are now continuing their search.

Leeds met with several candidates over the weekend after missing out on previous top targets and will now consider a short-term replacement for Marsch.

Jesse Marsch was sacked last week (Tim Goode/PA)

The Whites had hoped to appoint Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola last week, but the Spanish club blocked the move and will offer a new contract to the 40-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Other targets, Carlos Corberan and Arne Slot, are also in employment and last week ruled themselves out of the running.

Corberan signed a new deal with West Brom and Slot committed himself to Feyenoord following an approach from the Yorkshire club.

Former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is reportedly not ready to resume his managerial career and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has dismissed speculation linking him with the vacancy.

Marsch was sacked last week after failing to steer Leeds clear of relegation trouble.

Michael Skubala (left) and his team could extend their spell in caretaker charge (Danny Lawson/PA)

The 49-year-old American departed after a seven-game winless league run left Leeds above the bottom three only on goal difference, having been at Elland Road for less than a year.

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala, development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was briefly Marsch’s assistant, were placed in temporary charge and Leeds’ winless run has now extended to nine matches.

It is understood Leeds will meet with Skubala and Gallardo on Monday to discuss extending their caretaker roles.

Leeds have played Manchester United twice in the space of five days, drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford last Wednesday before Sunday’s defeat, and are currently one point above the bottom three.