Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal

Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City

Erling Haaland faces a fitness test before Manchester City’s crucial clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.

The prolific Norway striker, who has scored 31 goals in all competitions for the champions this season, was withdrawn at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

With City 3-0 ahead at the time, there seemed little need to risk the 22-year-old in the second period at the Etihad Stadium but manager Pep Guardiola later revealed he had taken a knock.

46. CITY SUBS | Double switch at the break ? ? 3-0 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/zRUoECo7VT — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2023

Guardiola said: “Erling has a kick and we will assess in the next days what he can do.

“At half-time I spoke with the doctors. They said at 3-0, ‘maybe don’t take risks’ and I agreed.