England keen for ‘so special’ Henry Arundell to show his talent against Italy

Henry Arundell (green shirt) is English rugby's most exciting talent

England will unleash explosive wing Henry Arundell off the bench at Twickenham on Sunday with instructions to shred Italy’s defence.

Arundell has earned an immediate recall for the Guinness Six Nations round two clash after missing the entire autumn because of an ankle injury, limiting him to just 30 minutes of rugby for his club London Irish since October

But the 20-year-old try-scoring sensation, who earlier this week was likened to Jason Robinson by Owen Farrell, has been tearing up training with England and is ready to add to the three caps won against Australia in July.

“Henry’s special, so special, and I’ve love watching him train. Any time he gets the ball he looks like he will break a tackle. He reacts on instinct,” attack coach Nick Evans said.

“When he gets the opportunity to come in it’s all about getting him into space and creating as many one-on-ones for him as possible. The one v one is something he works really hard on, it’s a super strength of his.

“Henry is like all quality players, they’re probably uncoachable in terms of how they feel the game and the way they react to certain situations.

“Most importantly we want to give him confidence to go out there and show what he does at club level and what he’s about.

“We will layer on the things that we feel he can improve, but importantly we want him to go out there and show us why he is there in the first place.

“Henry has just come off an injury but he has certainly taken his club form to England.