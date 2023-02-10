David Moyes not sure he would want Graham Potter’s squad-juggling problem

David Moyes is not sure he would want problems facing Graham Potter

David Moyes insists he would not want to go on a Chelsea-style spending spree at West Ham.

The Blues splashed out an eye-watering £320million on eight new players in January and almost the same last summer, taking the total to 17 recruits in two transfer windows.

It has left boss Graham Potter with a squad of 33 players and Moyes admits he would not fancy having to keep so many players happy.

“I’m not sure I would,” said the Hammers boss. “I think sometimes you want to build a team and take it forward.

“It’s not an easy job. The hardest part as a manager is who to leave out.

“I can take time, I can tell you that with us bringing new players in. I think when you spend £600million, it should give you half a chance.

“But money isn’t the only thing to do with football, you’ve got to get the team right, you’ve got to get other parts of it going well.

“Hopefully we can give Chelsea a good game, obviously they are a really good team, they’ve got some really talented players they’ve bought in, but they will need time to gel just like the ones we brought in in the summer have taken a bit of time to gel as well.”

West Ham host the Blues on Saturday lunchtime having turned around their poor run of form with wins over Everton and Derby, in the FA Cup, and last week’s draw at Newcastle.

The Hammers are still just a point and a place above the relegation zone, but Moyes insisted: “I believe we can have a good season.

“We have still got a lot to play for. I think we’re showing a little bit better signs in some areas but we’re going to be challenged by good teams like Chelsea, we’re going to be challenged in the European competition, which we’re going into again in March, and we’re in the next round of the FA Cup.