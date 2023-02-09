Yorkshire racism investigation ‘badly handled’ – Richard Pyrah

Richard Pyrah is Yorkshire's former bowling coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Yorkshire bowling coach Richard Pyrah delivered a withering assessment of the “badly handled” investigation into Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations.

Pyrah, a former seamer at the White Rose who joined the backroom staff following the end of his playing career, was charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board in relation to his ex-team-mate’s claims.

However, Pyrah this week joined Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain in refusing to engage with the process ahead of the Cricket Discipline Commission panel’s public hearing next month.

While the charges will still be heard in the quintet’s absence, only Michael Vaughan is scheduled to defend himself in person, with Gary Ballance and Yorkshire accepting charges against them.

Pyrah, one of 16 members of Yorkshire staff sacked in December 2021 as incoming chair Lord Patel began dealing with the fallout of institutional racism claims, said in a statement on Twitter: “I can confirm that I have withdrawn from the CDC hearing.

“To this point I have fully cooperated with both YCCC and the ECB investigation despite feeling that the processes involved have not been open, fair or transparent.

“I feel that the allegations of racism made by Azeem Rafiq have been badly handled. They have not been appropriately challenged and appear to me to have been taken at face value by Lord Patel and the ECB.

“Everyone at Yorkshire was treated as culpable without the allegations being properly investigated.

“When Azeem Rafiq initially made his allegations not one was made against me personally.

“During the ECB investigation I was never once accused of, or asked about, any specific racism point against me. Then I found out I have been charged by the ECB on racism points that I had never heard of, or questioned on, before.”

Yorkshire agreed a settlement with Pyrah last September after accepting his sacking was “procedurally unfair”.

The 40-year-old added: “During my 22 years as a professional cricketer at YCCC I have built up a good reputation, enjoyed the support of the members and had some memorable times.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is scheduled to defend himself in person at a public CDC hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I built strong relationships with everyone I worked with and made sure I was always there for them, no matter what, including Azeem.

“None of this appears to have been taken into account by Lord Patel when I was sacked. In fact I never had the opportunity to meet Lord Patel even though I was running the cricket side of the club prior to my sacking.

“The whole process has had a profound effect on me and my family. I have lost a very promising professional coaching career and had to look elsewhere for employment.

“I have now moved on with my life and will not be involved in, or commenting anymore on the proceedings. Thank you to all those people who have reached out and been there for me.”