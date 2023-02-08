England veteran Ben Youngs dropped for Italy clash

Ben Youngs

England have dropped their most capped men’s player for Sunday’s clash with Italy after Ben Youngs was left out of a reduced training squad.

Youngs, 33, produced a disappointing performance off the bench in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the Guinness Six Nations and has paid the price by losing his place to Alex Mitchell in the 29-man group that will step up preparations for the Azzurri showdown.

Youngs is the only member of the starting XV to be omitted by head coach Steve Borthwick with his spot taken by Jack Willis, pointing to a recall for the Toulouse openside.