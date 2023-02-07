Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Richard Wigglesworth to join Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team

UK & international sportsPublished:

Another former Leicester colleague, Aled Walters, will also join back up with the England head coach at the end of the season.

Richard Wigglesworth will join England's coaching team at the end of the season
Richard Wigglesworth will join England's coaching team at the end of the season

England have recruited two more coaches from Leicester as Steve Borthwick continues to assemble his management team.

On the day it was confirmed Richard Cockerill would step down at the end of the Guinness Six Nations to join Montpellier, the Rugby Football Union announced the appointment of interim Tigers boss Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters.

Wigglesworth joins as an assistant coach, most likely overseeing the attack which is currently being directed by Nick Evans, while Walters will become head of strength and conditioning in the wake of Jon Clarke’s departure.

Both men will join the England set-up at the end of the season.

It lifts the number of coaches taken from Gallagher Premiership champions Leicester to four with Borthwick and his number two Kevin Sinfield also prised away from Welford Road.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News