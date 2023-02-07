Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Clubs and players welcome Christian Atsu news – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Newcastle winger was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey.

Newcastle United v Southampton – Premier League – St James’ Park
Newcastle United v Southampton – Premier League – St James’ Park

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.

Football

Clubs and colleagues welcomed good news about Christian Atsu.

Virgil van Dijk offered condolences to the victims of the earthquake.

Ronaldinho was praying.

Harry Kane did his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week.

Gary Neville’s Overlap tour continued.

A new venture for Leah Williamson.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

The National Football Museum had FA Cup fever.

Cricket

Aaron Finch retired from Australia duty.

Virat Kohli felt sad.

Golf

Justin Thomas was checking out the Super Bowl prep.

Darts

Glen Durrant mocked himself.

Formula One

Happy birthday Pierre Gasly.

Alfa Romeo unveiled their car for 2023.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News