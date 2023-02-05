Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin on May 20

Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor’s eagerly-anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano will take place in Dublin on May 20.

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old confirmed the rematch after joining Serrano in the ring following the Puerto Rican’s win on points over Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday.

THE REMATCH ?? MAY 20 After a modern day classic last April… @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters run it back in Dublin, Ireland!#TaylorSerrano2 | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/G0FWNTQD4f — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 5, 2023

“This is more than a dream come true,” unbeaten lightweight champion Taylor said.

“My debut in Ireland against Amanda Serrano, ‘The Real Deal’ Amanda Serrano. This is incredible. The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one.”

Serrano’s victory over Cruz made her the undisputed featherweight world champion.

The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023

The rematch is scheduled to take place at Dublin’s 3Arena after negotiations between the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and promoters Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over “security costs”.