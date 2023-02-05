Jesse Marsch accepts pressure is on to turn things around ahead of ‘huge week’

Jesse Marsch admits he needs to turn things around quickly

Under-fire Leeds boss Jesse Marsch knows he has to stop his side’s slide down the Premier League immediately after fans chanted for him to be sacked following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds, who were the better side in the first half and missed a number of chances at the City Ground, were sunk by Brennan Johnson’s goal to make it seven games without a win and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

That run looks unlikely to improve in the next week with a quickfire double-header with Manchester United.

Some Leeds fans have had enough of the American and chanted for him to go, but Marsch is determined to turn things around.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I take full responsibility, I have to find a way of turning good performances more into winning because that’s exactly where we are and have been for a little while,” he said.

“That is the last step for the potential of where we need to be at.

“It is my responsibility and I understand their frustration and I accept it, I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation. I understand.

“It’s difficult to have the right words for the team on exactly what is needed right now because the emotion is too much, it is a big week, it is a huge week.

“I understand the frustration and doubts, internally we have belief here, we do.

“The players are all in, they have given everything they have, we are young and we are trying to put it all together, but I have to find a way right now that come Wednesday we are ready for a big result.

“Everyone is aligned, when we don’t get results we get stressed and then instead of managing development we are managing stress. I am focused entirely on how to help the group in these moments to be what I know they can be.”

Forest continued their recent revival, which has seen them pick up 11 points from their five games in 2023, moving them six clear of the relegation zone.

Boss Steve Cooper admits his side were not at their best and had Keylor Navas to thank for holding on to the three points.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, a three-time Champions League winner, made his debut following his deadline-day loan move from Paris St Germain and produced a number of good saves.

Cooper said: “You don’t need me to tell you about his experience and about the success he has had in his career.

“He would still have wanted to do well for his new club in his first game for sure and he did.

“Brilliant in the first half, outstanding and composed. The obvious talking points are the saves, and rightly so, he deserves all the credit for that, but I loved his composure and game management and decision making, I really enjoyed that part of his performance.

“Delighted he has got up and running, it was something that helped us win for sure.