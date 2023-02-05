Great Britain end 84-year wait for four-man bobsleigh world championship medal

Pilot Brad Hall and his team became the first British quartet in 84 years to claim a world championships medal in four-man bobsleigh

Great Britain ended an 84-year wait for a four-man bobsleigh world championship medal after Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett claimed silver in St Moritz.

The British sled finished with a combined time of four minutes and 20.3 seconds to go level with Latvian pilot Emils Cipulis’ team, both 0.69 seconds behind German two-time Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich.

Pilot Hall was thrilled to make history as he and his team-mates became the first British quartet to step on a world championship podium since Frederick McEvoy steered GB to silver in 1939.

BRAD HALL, ARRAN GULLIVER, TAYLOR LAWRENCE & GREG CACKETT ARE SILVER MEDALLISTS AT THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ???? The lads make history by being the 1st 4-man team to MEDAL in a World Championships in 84 YEARS ‼️#teamgb #silvermedal #stmoritz pic.twitter.com/pVa20wb5lX — GBBobsleighSkeleton (@The_BBSA) February 5, 2023

He said: “It’s an incredible achievement and I’m really proud of the team. It’s been a hell of a long time since a four-man crew has won a World Championship medal. To be the ones who have bucked that trend is pretty special.