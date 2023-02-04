Cameron Norrie wraps up Great Britain’s spot at Davis Cup Finals

Cameron Norrie sent Great Britain through

Cameron Norrie secured Great Britain’s place in this year’s Davis Cup Finals with victory in his second singles rubber of their qualifier in Colombia.

Norrie came through a tense encounter against Nicolas Mejia in Bogota 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to hand Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead.

His success came after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski had beaten Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles earlier in the day to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the tie.

The day had begun with the score level at 1-1 after the sides took a victory each in Friday’s opening singles rubbers.