Thomas Frank warns in-form Brentford against complacency ahead of Saints visit

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has stressed the Bees cannot take anything for granted as they prepare to host Premier League basement boys Southampton on Saturday.

While Frank’s men are undefeated in their last eight league games, registering victories in four of the last six, Southampton’s run at the same time has seen them win just once and lose all the other seven.

However, the Saints, under Nathan Jones’ management since November, also secured cup wins against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Blackpool last month.

And Frank, whose side are eighth in the table, told a press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium: “You can’t take anything for granted in the Premier League.

“The top seven are different beasts but the rest are very even when we play each other. We really need to perform well if we want to get three points.”

He added: “I like expectation because it means that we’ve done something well.

“I love our fans, they’ve been fantastic, but they need to be on it tomorrow, as do the players, so we can create the fantastic atmosphere we usually do at the Gtech.”

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns going into the contest.

Shandon Baptiste has been back in full training after a groin injury, while Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka (both hamstring) are “very close” to being available again but will not feature this weekend, Frank has said.

Regarding forward Kevin Schade, who joined last month from Freiburg on an initial loan, made his debut off the bench in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on January 14 and was then an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw at Leeds eight days later, Frank said: “He’s getting better and better.

“We had a good in-house game last Saturday and he was very promising – he scored a couple of goals and looked sharp. I’m pleased with what I’ve seen.

“The good thing is that we have good players playing already; Ivan (Toney), Bryan (Mbeumo), (Yoane) Wissa and Keane (Lewis-Potter). But we all know that we need several attacking players.”

Frank has also spoken about Sergi Canos, who this week made a transfer deadline day moved to Olympiacos on loan for the rest of the season.

Canos has featured only six times this season in a total of 249 appearances for Brentford, across which he has scored 36 goals, and Frank said: “He’s left a big, big legacy.

“I know it’s a loan and we have an extra year and all that, but you never know what’s going to happen. Right now, he is at Olympiacos.

“I had a few words for him on the last day he was here. For me, it was very emotional. He’s been here for more than six years – he’s been here as long as me – so I know him very well. I love Sergi, his personality, and what he brings to the club, it’s impressive.

“The way he is among the group is fantastic, so it was very emotional for me because I said a few words in front of the players and there was a huge applause. That was a nice moment and I really hope that his journey continues in the best possible way.