Everything is possible – Cristian Stellini won’t rule out Antonio Conte return

Cristian Stellini, left, and Antonio Conte

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has not ruled out boss Antonio Conte from being present for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Conte is still in Italy following surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old returned to his home country following last weekend’s FA Cup win over Preston but was taken ill with “severe abdominal pain” that was later diagnosed as cholecystitis.

An update from Antonio after his surgery today ? pic.twitter.com/xBkkIvdyue — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 1, 2023

While the Spurs boss revealed on Instagram that his surgery had “gone well” and he was “feeling much better”, it had been expected he would not be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday – but his long-serving assistant did not rule out the possibility of the Italian being on the touchline.

Stellini said: “We don’t know yet when Antonio is coming back. Everything is possible.