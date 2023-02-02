Kyle Jamieson returns to New Zealand fold for England Tests but Trent Boult out

Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson is set to make his Test comeback against England this month, but Trent Boult’s expected absence has been confirmed by the Black Caps.

Jamieson, the 6ft 8in quick, has not featured for his country since last summer’s tour of England but has recovered from his back injury and takes his place in a 14-man squad for the two-match series.

The 28-year-old is a proven match-winner, with 72 wickets at an average of 19.45 in 16 Test appearances, and his availability helps cover for Boult’s omission.

Boult, one of the most accomplished left-arm seamers of his generation, chose to turn down a central contract with Cricket New Zealand and has been forced out of contention due to a stint in the IL20 league in the United Arab Emirates.

He had hoped for an appearance at his home ground in Mount Maunganui, site of the first Test from February 16, but with only a couple of days between his likely arrival in New Zealand and day one of the series the schedule is considered too tight.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is included once again, meaning no place for Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 wickets in an innings against India in 2021 and has played just three times since.