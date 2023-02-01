Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty and goes off injured in PSG win at Montpellier

France Soccer League One

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty and limped off injured as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain battled to victory at Montpellier.

The World Cup golden boot winner saw a spot-kick saved by Benjamin Lecomte before a retake was ordered and the France forward missed again.

He was then forced off after just 21 minutes having suffered an injury.

PSG would go on to win 3-1, with Fabian Ruiz and Lionel Messi scoring before 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery made sure of victory in stoppage time after Arnaud Nordin pulled one back for the hosts.

A potential injury will be of concern to PSG boss Christophe Galtier, whose side face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League tie on February 14.

Bayern themselves had a much more straightforward evening, beating Mainz 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Joao Cancelo provided an assist early on his Bayern debut, crossing for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to volley the visitors ahead.

Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane struck before the break to all-but settle the tie, with Alphonso Davies adding a late fourth as Alexander Hack saw red for Mainz in the closing stages.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun continued his fine form at Reims, the young forward hitting a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Lorient to take him clear of Mbappe as the top goalscorer in Ligue 1.

Elsewhere, second-place Marseille moved up to second place as a Joao Victor own goal and a late Azzedine Ounahi strike sealed a 2-0 victory at Nantes.

They displaced Lens, who slipped to third after losing 1-0 at home to Nice, where Gaetan Laborde hit the game’s only goal.

LaLiga pace-setters Barcelona were pushed hard at Real Betis before securing a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Raphinha opened the scoring after 65 minutes and Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead before a Jules Kounde own goal made the last five minutes more nervy, although a late red card to Betis midfielder William Carvalho helped Barca over the line.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski struck for the LaLiga leaders in their win at Real Betis. (Jose Breton/AP)

Serie A bottom club Cremonese shocked Roma with a 2-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho’s side slipped to defeat at home as a Cyriel Dessers penalty and a Mehmet Celik own goal saw Cremonese, without a league victory all season, spring a major surprise.