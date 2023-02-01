Jonny Bairstow heading in the right direction in his recovery from injury

Jonny Bairstow

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has yet to set a return date following injury despite admitting his recovery is on the “right track”.

The 33-year-old Yorkshireman underwent successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in September after a freak golf incident, ruling him out of his country’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign and the Test tour of Pakistan.

Prior to the injury, Bairstow was in excellent form during a year which produced four Test hundreds and an average of 75.66.

“It (the leg) is improving, we’re on the right track, we’re about four-and-a-half months post it (the injury) happening now,” Bairstow said at the Marylebone Cricket Club ‘spirit of cricket’ panel.

“I haven’t actually got a return date just yet but I’m seeing a surgeon later on in the month so we’ll wait and see how that goes, but things are tracking in the right direction.

“It’s a bit more complicated than just breaking your leg, but that’s just one of the things that you deal with.

“Everyone has been dealt a card, everyone has challenges put in front of them, but it’s just another thing you can overcome.”

Bairstow has spent a rare winter at home and admitted it has taken some getting used to.

Jonny Bairstow had a year to remember in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

“It’s been a lot different, taking the injury away from it, not being on x amount of planes and flying everywhere and being around a group of lads, being at home has been a lot different,” Bairstow said.

“It’s been quite good at times, it’s been quite boring at times.

“It has been tricky, obviously the night before I did my ankle, I spoke to Matthew Mott and Jos (Buttler) and they spoke about me opening the batting in T20 side and that’s what I’ve been wanting to do for a little period of time, so I was absolutely delighted.