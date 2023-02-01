Notification Settings

I’m already feeling better – Antonio Conte’s gallbladder surgery goes well

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 53-year-old Italian had recently been taken ill with “severe abdominal pain”.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says surgery to remove his gallbladder has “gone well” as he starts a spell of recovery.

Spurs announced on Wednesday morning the 53-year-old Italian had recently been taken ill with “severe abdominal pain”, which was diagnosed as cholecystitis and would need an operation.

The procedure has now taken place, and Conte is set for a period away from work to recuperate.

“Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better,” a post on Conte’s Instagram story feed read.

“Now’s time to recover, I can’t wait to get back on the field with the team.”

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini is expected to step in when Spurs host Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham also face Premier League matches against Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea this month, as well as a trip to the San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan on February 14.

