Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oh my God! Charlton signed Kilkenny – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from January 31.

Gavin Kilkenny in action for Bournemouth
Gavin Kilkenny in action for Bournemouth

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.

Football

Clubs got creative on deadline day.

Joao Cancelo left City for Bayern.

Gareth Bale was coaching.

Neville Southall knew who Everton should turn to for help.

David Beckham enjoyed Mexico.

Jamie Redknapp was also on his travels.

Cycling

A new valley for Geraint Thomas.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk called out Tyson Fury again.

Cricket

Ian Botham hit the golf course.

Darts

Chris Dobey did not expect that.

Michael Smith won again.

Gymnastics

Another tough week for Max Whitlock.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News