Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrexham could host Premier League Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

UK & international sportsPublished:

A replay at Bramall Lane will decide who Tottenham face in the next round.

Wrexham will host Tottenham if they can overcome Sheffield United
Wrexham will host Tottenham if they can overcome Sheffield United

Wrexham will face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham awaiting the winner.

John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.

On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites for this year’s FA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United could have an all-Premier League clash, but will have to wait to find out their opponents, with Derby and West Ham playing on Monday.

Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.

Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.

In the other games, Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.

The fifth round will be played during the week commencing February 27.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News