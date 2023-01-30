Tom Stewart added to Ireland squad ahead of Six Nations opener

Ulster v La Rochelle – Heineken Champions Cup – Aviva Stadium

Uncapped Tom Stewart has joined the Ireland squad as preparations continue for their Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales.

The Ulster hooker comes into the group as additional cover for Ronan Kelleher, who will be monitored after picking up a hamstring injury.

Stewart is a former Ireland Under-20 international and was also involved in the matchday preparations for the Ireland A game against the All Blacks XV in November.

Ireland go into the Six Nations tournament top of the World Rugby rankings and will travel to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to face Wales on Saturday.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.