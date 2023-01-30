The sporting weekend in pictures

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles title

Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with a 10th Australian Open men’s singles title at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific women’s final, earning her first major crown in the process.

Manchester City edged Premier League title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, with Liverpool’s miserable season continuing on Saturday as the holders were dumped out of the competition by Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage-time strike for Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attempts an overhead-kick during their 1-0 win over Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Casemiro celebrated his first brace in Manchester United colours (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage time strike dumped Liverpool out the cup (John Walton/PA)

The only non-league side left in the FA Cup, Wrexham, drew with Sheffield United to force a replay (Peter Byrne/PA)

Novak Djokovic reacts to winning his 22nd grand slam (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after defeating Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women’s singles final (Aaron Favila/AP)

Djokovic kisses the trophy after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas (Aaron Favila/AP)

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Women’s FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for the first time, after they announced their February fight (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts with an eighth-round stoppage win over Anthony Yarde (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rory McIlroy will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds reacts in the stands during the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield United (Peter Byrne/PA)