Peter Crouch’s big day and creative transfer reveals – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Former England striker Peter Crouch turned 42 on Monday.

Former player and BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

Clubs got creative to announce transfers.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrated a Newcastle milestone.

Jose Mourinho was proud of Roma despite defeat to Napoli.

Happy birthday Crouchy!

Cricket

Stuart Broad touched down in New Zealand.

David Warner asked the important questions…

Lancashire got in the spirit.

Golf

Rory McIlroy won in Dubai.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler helped out in the kitchen.

Boxing

Monday morning inspiration from Deontay Wilder.

Tennis

Laura Robson signed off from Australia.

Motor Racing

Race of Champions, Finnish style.

Mick Schumacher had some fun on the snow.

Carlos Sainz was preparing for the new season.

Darts

The Premier League line-up was announced.

