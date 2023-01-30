Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche takes over at Everton

Sean Dyche

Everton have announced the appointment of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager to replace Frank Lampard.

Lampard was sacked last Monday after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches and Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was in the running to become Everton’s eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri took ownership of the club in 2016 but, following extended negotiations, it became apparent the Argentinian’s proposals did not match those of the club’s.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Sean Dyche! ? pic.twitter.com/B8Z7WlIXb9 — Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2023

Both had talks with the club on Thursday before the focus turned to Dyche and the 51-year-old is the man Everton have decided to put their faith in to guide them to safety amid a second successive relegation battle.

A statement from the club read: “Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the club’s new men’s senior team manager.

“Dyche has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and will take charge for the first time for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday February 4.”

Ian Woan, Steve Stone and Mark Howard have also joined the club as part of Dyche’s backroom staff.

Sean Dyche had a strong record at Turf Moor (Carl Recine/PA)

Dyche spent 10 years at Burnley, winning two promotions from the Championship and even securing a seventh-place top-flight finish to take the club into Europe, but was sacked last April with the Clarets embroiled in a relegation scrap from which they failed to escape.

He had been linked with the Everton job previously, most recently after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in the summer of 2021 before Rafael Benitez’s ill-advised appointment.

Everton’s dilemma in their deliberations was wanting a manager who could arrest their steep decline since 2015 and re-establish the long-term consistency seen in their 11 years under David Moyes, but also requiring someone who could have an immediate impact and get them out of their current predicament.

Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa had also been on Everton’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

“That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.”

Reports on Friday claimed Bielsa had wanted to bring eight members of his backroom team with him and not take over the side immediately, instead working with the under-21s and academy before assuming control in the summer.

That scenario, added to his earlier suggestions he did not believe Everton’s current squad was suited to his methods, persuaded the club to move on.

Dyche, who may have been criticised for his style of football at Turf Moor but worked wonders on a limited budget and kept Burnley in the top flight for five years against the odds, fits the bill for their current situation.

His start is a tough one with Premier League leaders Arsenal visiting Goodison Park next Saturday before he makes the short trip to Anfield for the Merseyside derby.