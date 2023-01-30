Chris Dobey given Premier League spot after Masters win

Chris Dobey

Chris Dobey has been handed a place in the Premier League after winning the Masters.

The 32-year-old beat Rob Cross in the final in Milton Keynes on Sunday night to land the £65,000 top prize and secure a spot in the eight-man tournament which starts on Thursday in Belfast.

Dobey was a challenger in the 2019 and 2020 editions and emulates Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen, whose Masters wins in the last two years were followed by Premier League inclusions.

Speaking on Sunday night, Dobey said: “I would love it, I would take your left or right arm off if you offered me the chance. But it is up to the PDC, they get the choice of picks.

Over the moon to be selected for the Premier League hard work really does pay off, massive thanks to @OfficialPDC for this opportunity I can’t wait to get started ?? pic.twitter.com/2DUaC0W4hX — Chris Dobey (@Dobey180) January 30, 2023

“Obviously the PDC has given me so many opportunities from the start of my career and it is much appreciated everything they have done for me. It is down to them.

“If they give me it, I will take it with a pinch of salt. Fingers crossed.”

Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh have returned to the line-up this year, but 2022 runner-up Cullen has missed the cut along with the likes of two-time champion Gary Anderson and former world champion Cross.