Steve Phillips resigns as WRU chief executive amid claims of ‘toxic culture’

Steve Phillips

Steve Phillips has resigned as chief executive officer of the Welsh Rugby Union amid allegations of a “toxic culture” at the organisation.

Phillips had resisted calls for his resignation, which came after a documentary aired allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the game’s governing body in Wales.

Former Olympic hurdler and Wales wing Nigel Walker moves up from the union’s performance director to take the acting CEO position with immediate effect.

Nigel Walker appointed acting CEO as Steve Phillips resigns?https://t.co/tNrjk7F2Dt — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 29, 2023

A number of former Welsh Rugby Union employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales – which was screened on Monday night – with accusations about their time at the organisation, detailing claims of a “toxic culture” there.

Charlotte Wathan, general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation last February, spoke of how a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to “rape” her, while another unnamed contributor says she was left contemplating suicide by her experiences of bullying and sexism at work.

WRU chair Ieuan Evans had vowed that an external taskforce will be established to help tackle the allegations that have been made.

Phillips attended the meeting about the new taskforce, but had since decided it was “time for someone else to lead the way”.

“It is with a huge amount of regret that I have decided to hand in my resignation,” said Phillips in WRU’s statement.

WRPA Open Letter to WRU Chairman pic.twitter.com/DLJ42PtLeO — the WRPA (@theWRPA) January 27, 2023

“I have always had the best interests of Welsh rugby at the heart of my every action and thought, but have come to the conclusion that it is now time for someone else to lead the way.

“This is a sport I love and is so admired around the world and I wish everyone involved in the game every success and my heartfelt best wishes.

“I am absolutely aligned with Ieuan’s commitment to re-examine and further improve the cultures and behaviours at the WRU and fully support the formation of a new independent Taskforce. I am pleased I have been able to start this process for the WRU.

“On a personal note, I wish Nigel Walker well and thank all of the dedicated staff at the WRU who can be extremely proud of the efforts and hard work they put in on a daily basis to the betterment of our game.