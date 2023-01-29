Kaoru Mitoma’s last-gasp strike sends holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool â Emirates FA Cup â Fourth Round â AMEX Stadium

Liverpool suffered another horror show on the south coast as Kaoru Mitoma’s stunning stoppage-time goal saw the holders dumped out of the FA Cup 2-1 at Brighton.

The Reds, back at the scene of the 3-0 thumping a fortnight ago which Jurgen Klopp described as the worst of his managerial career, looked destined for at least a replay after Lewis Dunk’s lucky strike cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener.

But Japan star Mitoma produced a fabulous piece of improvisation to control the ball and then volley a dramatic winner to leave Klopp wincing again.

Brighton, as expected, were without wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo, who went public with his desire to leave after Arsenal had a £60million bid turned down.

They shrugged off his absence in style, although there was certainly a Caicedo-shaped hole in Brighton’s midfield as Liverpool carved through it early on.

Naby Keita sent Mohamed Salah racing clear down the right and after his initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Jason Steele, Adam Webster cleared the rebound off the line.

Ten minutes later Brighton also had an effort blocked on the line when Solly March’s low cross was met by Evan Ferguson six yards out, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on hand to clear from under the crossbar.

90+2': It's STUNNING from Kaoru AGAIN! ? He takes a cross from Pervis down inside the box, lifts it over Joe Gomez and thumps past Alisson! ? [2-1] ? https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC ?⚪️ https://t.co/kt2Tesayet — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 29, 2023

Then Salah was put through again, this time by Elliott’s cute pass, but he dragged his shot across goal and wide.

However, the roles were reversed to greater effect moments later when Salah played in Elliott, who swept the ball past Steele and into the net.

Brighton equalised in the 39th minute when Tariq Lamptey’s fierce drive was diverted past the wrong-footed Alisson by the boot of Dunk.

The Seagulls captain wheeled away in celebration as if he had known exactly what he was doing, but his sheepish grin told a different story.

Kaoru Mitoma (centre) wheels away in celebration (John Walton/PA)

Dunk’s next piece of skill was deliberate, though, an audacious Cristiano Ronaldo-style free-kick which floated just wide with Alisson scampering back nervously.

Brighton were desperately unlucky not to go ahead with 20 minutes remaining after Mitoma bent in an inviting low cross with the outside of his right boot.

It was met in front of goal by March, whose prod forward hit Alisson, rebounded back off the winger and spun narrowly wide.