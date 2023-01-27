Watford sign Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous on four-and-a-half-year deal

Ryan Porteous in action for Hibernian

Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has one senior cap for Scotland, made over 150 appearances for Hibs during his 10-year stay at the club.

The Hornets said on their official website: “Watford FC is pleased to confirm the arrival of defender Ryan Porteous from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for an undisclosed fee, on a four-and-a-half-year deal.”

Porteous was signed by Aberdeen as a schoolboy, but joined Hibs aged 13 and – after progressing through the ranks – he helped them finish third in the Scottish top flight in the 2020/21 season.

Porteous made his only senior appearance for Scotland against Ukraine in September last year.