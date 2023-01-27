Illness could delay Harry Kane’s chance to become Tottenham’s record scorer

Harry Kane sits on the pitch

Illness could see Harry Kane miss out on the chance to become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Preston.

The Spurs forward went level with Jimmy Greaves on Monday when he hit the winner at Fulham to score his 266th goal for the club.

Boss Antonio Conte revealed afterwards Kane had struggled with a fever and he missed training on Wednesday and Thursday this week before he returned on Friday ahead of the weekend clash at Sky Bet Championship outfit Preston.

Harry Kane (pictured)went level with Jimmy Greaves on Monday when he hit the winner at Fulham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have only one problem, with Harry, because he played the last game full of illness,” Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini revealed.

“He didn’t train during the week, he trained this morning, but he wants to come with us and be available.

“We know very well that Harry wants to play every game, so we are happy that Harry is involved in the game, but the only situation we have to take care of is this.”

Kane could earn an overdue rest anyway with Richarlison pushing to make his first start since a hamstring injury following last month’s World Cup.

Needed a win like that after a tough couple of results. Very proud to level Jimmy Greaves’ record just looking for one more to break it now! pic.twitter.com/wutoucU7tC — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 23, 2023

Stellini admitted some changes would be made at Deepdale but midweek signing Arnaut Danjuma, who joined on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday, is only set to be named on the bench.

Tottenham are pushing to make further additions this month and talks continue with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of Pedro Porro, the PA news agency understands.

An agreement over the payment structure of Porro’s 45million euros (£39.5) release clause still needs to be reached and the attacking full-back looks primed to feature in Sporting’s cup final against Porto on Saturday – but there is an expectation a deal will eventually be concluded before Tuesday’s deadline.

While potential new recruit Porro could win silverware this weekend, Tottenham continue to seek an end to their trophy drought that dates back to 2008.

We understand talks continue with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of Pedro Porro (left) (Isabel Infantes/PA)

But Stellini insisted: “Many times, many times when I was here, we speak about a trophy, a cup to win. I don’t want to push, to create pressure on this.

“We have to change the mentality. The last game was a good start-point to change this and with the change of the mentality, you don’t have to talk about winning trophies, you have to do it.

“It is difficult to work on the mentality, we try to do it and we want to be a team that can win a trophy.”

Conte’s future has been a constant talking point recently but his passionate celebrations with the Spurs fans at Craven Cottage on Monday hinted his determination remains as strong as ever to succeed at the club.

“Arnaut Danjuma is available. We have only one problem with Harry.” Cristian Stellini gives a team news update ahead of the @EmiratesFACup clash with Preston this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/vcxkIL4ODx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 27, 2023

“It’s very difficult to feel that Antonio is not determined, it’s very difficult,” Stellini admitted.

“But, the way he celebrated, maybe he can let (people) understand, in my opinion, that he feels love around him. This is really important.