Football rumours: Bournemouth interested in Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo

Negotiations in progress for Saša Lukić from Torino to Fulham. Talks ongoing as opening €8m proposal is now being discussed. ?⚪️⚫️ #transfers

Lukić, open to Premier League new chapter after many years in Serie A. pic.twitter.com/qRJsiNlcUe

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023