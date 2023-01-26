Football rumours: Chelsea ready to drop interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Chelsea invested €12.5m on Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos at the end of December…

…and his value is rising as he scored three goals in three games at the U20 South American Championship — as a midfielder ?⭐️??

City Group and Newcastle wanted him too, but he picked #CFC. pic.twitter.com/24HFNfxqj4

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023