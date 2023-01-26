Brendan Rodgers sees his long-term future at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers gives out instructions

Boss Brendan Rodgers insists he sees his long-term future at Leicester.

The manager celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday and believes he can continue to push for success at the King Power Stadium.

Next month marks four years in charge for Rodgers after he joined from Celtic and he has stayed with Leicester longer than any other club.

His contract with the Premier League club does not expire until 2025 and – despite a difficult season this term – Rodgers is looking to the future.

“I’ve got two-and-a-half years left on my contract and I really want to be here to develop the team again,” he said, ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Walsall.

“That’s something I hope I can do. I feel it’s a challenge in a league that’s super competitive, but with a freshness and a rejig, that can help us going forward.

“You’re always learning. I’m really excited about where we can take the team. There’s going to be a natural rebuild over the next year or so. That excites me because I’ve virtually worked with a lot of the same players and looked to maximise their talents and careers.

“Some of the players we’ve brought in have been to support rather than to start. But the chance to rebuild a team and to refresh the hunger, that’s the exciting part for me.

“I love being here. I love the relationships. I always think life is about relationships and my relationship with the owner and the board is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers feels all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.

The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.

“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.