Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Australian Open day 10 – Novak Djokovic one step closer to 10th Melbourne title

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the 10th day of action from Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was ruthless again in a straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev to reach a 10th Australian Open semi-final.

There will he face Tommy Paul, who won the battle of the unseeded Americans against 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

In the women’s quarter-finals, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka maintained her record of not having dropped a set by beating Donna Vekic while unseeded Pole Magda Linette defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Picture of the day

Magda Linette reacts with delight to her victory over Karolina Pliskova
Magda Linette reacts with delight to her victory over Karolina Pliskova (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Doubles delight

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are making up for their singles disappointment playing together in women’s doubles and are through to the semi-finals.

Fallen seeds

Women: Karolina Pliskova (30)

Men: Andrey Rublev (5)

Who’s up next?

The women take centre stage on Thursday, with both semi-finals taking place in the night session.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on two-time former Melbourne winner Victoria Azarenka before Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette bid to reach their first grand slam final.

Alfie Hewett will aim to make more slam finals in wheelchair singles and doubles while Ranah Stoiber faces Weronika Ewald in the girls’ singles quarter-finals.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News