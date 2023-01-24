Australian Open day nine: Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up Karen Khachanov semi-final

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued to look the most likely challenger to Novak Djokovic as he eased into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The third seed defeated young Czech Jiri Lehecka in straight sets and will next meet Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who benefited from Sebastian Korda’s mid-match retirement due to a wrist injury.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won a power battle against Jelena Ostapenko to set up a last-four clash with Victoria Azarenka, who saw off third seed Jessica Pegula.

Jessica Pegula looks to her box during her defeat by Victoria Azarenka (Aaron Favila/AP)

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (3), Jelena Ostapenko (17)

Men: Sebastian Korda (29)

Novak Djokovic plays Andrey Rublev in the last eight (Aaron Favila/AP)

Djokovic will hope his fitness worries are now behind him as he takes on fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The winner of that contest is guaranteed to meet an unseeded American in the last four, with Tommy Paul facing 20-year-old Ben Shelton.