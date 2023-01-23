Who is in the running to replace Frank Lampard at Everton?

Sean Dyche, Duncan Ferguson and Wayne Rooney

Everton are searching for a new manager after Frank Lampard was sacked less than a year after his appointment.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the contenders for the job.

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche spent nearly a decade as Burnley manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dyche has been out of work – which would be considered a plus point by a club still wrestling with profit and sustainablity rules – since his near decade-long stay at Burnley ended in April. The 51-year-old is well versed in surviving relegation battles and his common-sense approach and hard-working style might be what Everton need – but he is unlikely to be a popular choice among fans.

David Moyes

David Moyes’ position at West Ham has come under scrutiny (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The former Toffees boss, a particular favourite of chairman Bill Kenwright, has had his name on the list of potential candidates a couple of times since leaving in 2013 after 11 years of relative success. His position at West Ham has been questioned and unless he is sacked in the near future it would be a surprise to see him swap the squad and resources he has available in London for a sentimental return to Goodison.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney said he rejected an approach to be interviewed for the Everton job when he was at Derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A return to his boyhood club for the former Toffees academy graduate would be the romantic option and get the fans’ backing but his managerial credentials are still untested at the highest level having been relegated from the Championship with a financially-stricken Derby. Currently in charge of MLS side DC United but that would not be a barrier.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo would bring solid organisation (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno is currently the manager of Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad but would relish a return to the Premier League. Had some success with Wolves before performances started to tail off but failed at Tottenham. His ‘solid’ brand of football would not be universally popular.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce guided Everton to an eighth-placed Premier League finish in 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)

‘Big Sam’ spent five-and-a-half months as Everton boss between November 2017 and May 2018, leading them from 13th to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League. The 68-year-old may be a renowned relegation firefighter but his reappointment would be unpalatable to an already disenchanted fanbase, even with the club in such a perilous position.

Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson knows Everton inside-out as a former player and coach (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton hero Ferguson left his coaching role at Goodison in July to pursue managerial ambitions but has yet to find a job. He spent two short spells as caretaker boss as the club pursued yet another permanent manager but his tactical acumen and suitability for a relegation fight remain unproven.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa was a hero at Leeds after steering the Yorkshire club into the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)