Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Galvanise fans, spark DCL and boost strikeforce – tasks facing next Everton boss

UK & international sportsPublished:

Whomever is appointed has a tough task ahead of them to drag a woefully out-of-form team out of the Premier League bottom three.

General view of the statue of former player Dixie Dean outside Goodison Park
General view of the statue of former player Dixie Dean outside Goodison Park

Everton are searching for their eighth permanent manager in seven years.

Whomever is appointed has a tough task ahead of them to drag a woefully out-of-form team out of the Premier League bottom three with the club facing a second-successive relegation battle.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the new boss will have to address in a very short space of time.

Stop losing games

Everton players look dejected
Everton have lost nine of the last 12 in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton may have had just one win in their last 14 matches but more important at his stage is to stop the bleeding. Nine defeats in the last 12 league games have left them in this hole but they are only three points adrift of the relative safety of 14th.

Increase the goal output

Only Wolves have a worse return in front of goal than Everton’s 15 in 20 matches. They have scored more than once only twice this season and Demarai Gray is the leading scorer with five in all competitions. He and Anthony Gordon have three apiece in the league.

Kick-start Calvert-Lewin

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled for fitness and form (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Toffees’ best hope of escaping relegation appears to lie with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injury since last season, finding fitness and form after just one goal from just 11 appearances. Lampard’s tactics did not seem to play to his main striker’s strengths and he would definitely benefit from more crosses into the penalty area and getting the ball forward quicker.

Sign a striker

Everton striker Neal Maupay is tackled by West Ham's Pablo Fornals
Everton striker Neal Maupay has scored just once this season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Not entirely within the manager’s control working under a director of football as the club is hamstrung by tight financial constraints in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules. However, they need another option up front in case Calvert-Lewin does not come good.

Tighten up at the back

Everton’s James Tarkowski and Conor Coady
Summer defensive signings James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have started to struggle (Martin Rickett/PA)

The signings of experienced defenders Conor Coady and James Tarkowski appeared to have addressed last season’s major weakness but even they are starting to look fragile under the pressure. Just four clean sheets this season – and none since October – and on five occasions they have taken the lead and failed to win.

Galvanise the team and fanbase

Everton fans hold up a protest banner
Discord off the pitch is starting to filter down to the players (Peter Byrne/PA)

Anger off the field aimed at the club’s board has started to be directed at players with Yerry Mina and Gordon confronted outside Goodison Park after the recent defeat to Southampton. Fans are rightly unhappy with performances and level of effort and that is negatively impacting on the squad. The new manager has to use the very brief honeymoon period they have to find a way to establish harmony and get everyone pulling together for the cause.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News