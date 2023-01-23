Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Australian Open day eight: Djokovic storms through and Linette adds to upsets

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the eighth day of action from Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic and Magda Linette
Novak Djokovic and Magda Linette

Novak Djokovic established himself as the clear favourite to win a 10th Australian Open title by dismantling home hope Alex De Minaur in the fourth round.

Djokovic reported no pain from his suspect hamstring after a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory that sets up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Holger Rune over five sets in one of the matches of the tournament.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka produced a terrific display to see off Belinda Bencic while Pole Magda Linette knocked out fourth seed Caroline Garcia in the latest shock.

Picture of the day

Andrey Rublev Andrey Rublev apologises to opponent Holger Rune for his dramatic net-cord winner
Andrey Rublev apologises to opponent Holger Rune for his dramatic net-cord winner (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Federer hits the slopes

Fallen seeds

Women: Caroline Garcia (4), Belinda Bencic (12), Zhang Shuai (23)
Men: Holger Rune (9), Alex De Minaur (22), Roberto Bautista Agut (24)

Who’s up next?

The first semi-finalists will be decided at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

The big-hitting battle between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko kicks things off on Rod Laver Arena before Sebastian Korda takes on Karen Khachanov.

The third seeds both play in the night session – Jessica Pegula against Victoria Azarenka before Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Jiri Lehecka.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News